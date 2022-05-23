Commissioner reviews treatment facilities at Liaquat University hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The In-charge endoscopy department of Liaquat University Hospital Prof Dr Akram Bajwa has said that after Karachi and Gambat, free endoscopy facility was available here at Civil Hospital Hyderabad.

Over 5,000 patients have been provided free endoscopy facilities since this department was set up in the hospital, Dr Bajwa said while briefing Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon during his visit to the hospital on Monday.

Dr. Bajwa further said that poor patients have benefited from the establishment of this department as endoscopy at Agha Khan Hospital costs Rs. 200,000.

He said that other tests of endoscopy were also being conducted here free of cost and this department is working 24 hours a day.

Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi told the Commissioner that there were 41 wards for various diseases in Civil Hospital Hyderabad where more than 2000 beds always remain filled with patients every time.

"The OPD of Liaquat University Hospital receives up to 12,000 patients daily who are provided free medicines and other treatment facilities," Jatoi said.

On the occasion, Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman assured the hospital management that he will talk to the Sindh government for resolution of LU hospital's issues and he also asked the doctors and staff to adopt a better attitude towards patients and their attendants.

The Commissioner inspected various wards and other parts of the hospital and commended the hospital for providing better services despite the shortage of staff.

He also inquired after the health of the patients during his visit to the endoscopy wards and talked to them over the available medical facilities for them.