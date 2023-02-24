UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Under Construction Road

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Commissioner reviews under construction road

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir here on Friday visited the mega development scheme site and reviewed construction work on a 12 kilometers long two-lane road starting from Chowk Qureshi to Qasba Gujrat.

He directed the relevant authorities to complete the project worth Rs 254,000,000 within the stipulated time-frame.

SE Highways Muhammad Nawaz held a briefing, while the Commissioner ordered strict monitoring of the project in order to get the desired result.

He also directed to ensure foolproof use of resources employed under technical background for long-lasting results of the project and not to compromise on the material used for the mega development scheme.

Officers visit the site to ensure the vitality of the project, he maintained.

Later on, Nasir Mahmood went to Rural Health Center (RHC) to review the facilities being provided besides holding meetings with patients to enquire about their health.

Talking with the hospital's staff, he said health was a sacred profession.

RPO Sajjad Hussain and DC Zaheer Abbas Sherazi accompanied the divisional administrator on the occasion.

Related Topics

Visit Road Gujrat Nasir SITE From

Recent Stories

Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo after ..

Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo after 20 years and sent home

25 minutes ago
 Unit 3 of Abu Dhabi’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Pla ..

Unit 3 of Abu Dhabi’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant commences commercial operat ..

27 minutes ago
 UN Session on Ukraine: Pakistan says Jammu, Kashmi ..

UN Session on Ukraine: Pakistan says Jammu, Kashmir globally recognized disputed ..

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan to emerge out of current economic pressur ..

Pakistan to emerge out of current economic pressures: President

1 hour ago
 Naveed Qamar visits US think tank Atlantic Council

Naveed Qamar visits US think tank Atlantic Council

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.