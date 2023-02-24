Commissioner reviews under construction road

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir here on Friday visited the mega development scheme site and reviewed construction work on a 12 kilometers long two-lane road starting from Chowk Qureshi to Qasba Gujrat.

He directed the relevant authorities to complete the project worth Rs 254,000,000 within the stipulated time-frame.

SE Highways Muhammad Nawaz held a briefing, while the Commissioner ordered strict monitoring of the project in order to get the desired result.

He also directed to ensure foolproof use of resources employed under technical background for long-lasting results of the project and not to compromise on the material used for the mega development scheme.

Officers visit the site to ensure the vitality of the project, he maintained.

Later on, Nasir Mahmood went to Rural Health Center (RHC) to review the facilities being provided besides holding meetings with patients to enquire about their health.

Talking with the hospital's staff, he said health was a sacred profession.

RPO Sajjad Hussain and DC Zaheer Abbas Sherazi accompanied the divisional administrator on the occasion.