UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Upcoming Spring Festival Preparations

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner reviews upcoming spring festival preparations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Capt (retd) Usman Younis has said that spring festivals starting from February 24 will be celebrated under strict observance of corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and security measures.

He was chairing a meeting on spring festival arrangements here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umar Sher Chattha, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi and other officers were attended the meeting.

The commissioner reviewed the preparation on the spring festival which will start from February 24 to March 23.

It was briefed during the meeting that Sufi Night, Spring poetry, Art Competitions, Exhibitions, Storytelling and other Programmes will be arranged during the festival and entry of people will be free in all parks during the festival.

The meeting was briefed that beautification and green horticulture work to be done at Saggian and other interchanges of Lahore Ring Road in the city in connection with Spring Festival. The city will be decorated with lights and flowers during festival.

The commissioner directed the PHA to organised the spring festival with colourful programmes. The instructions and restrictions laid down by the health department should be kept in mind during the festival, commissioner added.

Related Topics

Lahore Road Jawad Ahmad February March All From

Recent Stories

Top court issues detailed verdict in Justice Isa c ..

Top court issues detailed verdict in Justice Isa case

3 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan extends good wishes to Indian actor Mo ..

Mahira Khan extends good wishes to Indian actor Mouni Roy

25 minutes ago
 Putin Instructs Russian Parliament to Consider Bil ..

Putin Instructs Russian Parliament to Consider Bill Clarifying Concept of Tortur ..

25 minutes ago
 Shanghai's auto exports hit record high

Shanghai's auto exports hit record high

25 minutes ago
 China to raise retail fuel prices

China to raise retail fuel prices

25 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Karachi Kings, Gladiators to lock horns ..

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings, Gladiators to lock horns today

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>