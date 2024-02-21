Commissioner reviews upgradation work at Services Hospital

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has announced significant advancements in the construction of the new collection centre at Services Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has announced significant advancements in the construction of the new collection centre at Services Hospital.

Expressing satisfaction, the commissioner revealed that the state-of-the-art diagnostic and collection lab at Services Hospital is nearing completion. During a morning visit here on Wednesday, Commissioner Randhawa personally inspected the ongoing work and received a comprehensive briefing.

Beyond the lab, Commissioner Lahore meticulously reviewed the construction of parking and waiting areas, emphasizing the holistic approach to healthcare infrastructure. The successful completion of the new lab, equipped with cutting-edge technology, is expected to greatly enhance residents' access to medical facilities. The commissioner further delved into the ongoing progress of the Services Lab and Diagnostic Center.

He disclosed plans for a new lab on Jail Road, foreseeing its contribution to the aesthetic enhancement of the road upon completion.

Commissioner rigorously evaluated the pace of construction, adhering to established timelines and deadlines, stressing the rapid advancement of the project. Assuring timely completion, the new Services Diagnostic Lab and Collection Center are progressing seamlessly.

Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa underscored that alongside the lab and diagnostic center, simultaneous construction is underway for parking and waiting areas. This integrated approach aims to streamline processes for both Outpatient Department (OPD) services and the general public. Randhawa received a detailed briefing from Chief Engineer Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) and other officers, ensuring adherence to established timelines. He directed continuous work around the clock, emphasizing the significance of the collection center and diagnostic lab in the hospital's comprehensive remodeling.