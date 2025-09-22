Commissioner reviews uplift projects in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Monday conducted a comprehensive inspection of ongoing urban development projects across Sargodha city.

According to a press release, he reviewed the progress of park beautification initiatives undertaken by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), including the development of green belts along Jail Road and Tariqabad Road, as well as improvements in other public parks.

During his visit, the Commissioner inspected the Model Street Market near Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital on Silanwali Road. He interacted with vendors and directed the Municipal Corporation to ensure the provision of essential facilities to support local businesses. He also assessed the ongoing anti-encroachment operations in various areas, stressing the importance of keeping public spaces clear for community use.

Commissioner Awan underscored the need to raise cleanliness standards and enhance the visual appeal of major roads and intersections as part of the "Suthra Punjab" campaign. He instructed that all development projects be completed within the stipulated timelines and maintained to a high standard of quality. He further highlighted the importance of supporting street vendors by providing necessary amenities to ensure the long-term success of urban renewal initiatives. This inspection reflects the government’s strong commitment to enhancing urban infrastructure, public services, and the overall quality of life in Sargodha.