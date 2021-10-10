Commissioner reviews vaccine administration status

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Larkana Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Sunday urged the health department officials to expedite the work of COVID vaccine to complete their targets within stimulated time.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting, to review progress of achieving the target of corona vaccine in the Division held here at commissioner office.

The meeting also reviewed the previous meeting of COVID vaccination.

The Commissioner Larkana directed the Deputy Commissioners of the Division to monitor the work so that no one was left unvaccinated.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioners to hold a meeting with the heads of the education department and made it mandatory for them not to allow any students to come without vaccinations.

He instructed the District Health Officers (DHOs) of the Division to send their teams to public and private schools to vaccinate the remaining students.

Mahesar added that strict legal action would be taken against vaccinators who were not working properly.

He asked the Deputy Commissioners and Health Department officials to give more consideration to urban areas.

Commissioner Larkana appealed to the people to take benefit from the vaccination facility and get them inoculated against the disease.

He emphasized upon the officers of Health and other concerned departments to gear up the vaccination process for people.

The Commissioner expressed dissatisfaction over relevant officers for not fulfilling a target set by the Sindh Government to administer corona vaccine to people.

The forthcoming polio campaign was also reviewed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Larkana, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, ADC Jacobabad, ADC Kashmore- Kandakot, DHOs of all the five districts of the Division and Director Information Larkana Region and other concerned officers.