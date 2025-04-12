Commissioner Reviews Vaisakhi Festival Preparations
Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 11:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood paid a visit to Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib,
to inspect the ongoing arrangements for the annual Vaisakhi Mela, where Sikh pilgrims from around
the world are arriving to celebrate the sacred occasion.
The commissioner was briefed in detail by the deputy commissioner Nankana Sahib and
District Police Officer regarding security, health, and administrative measures being
implemented.
During the visit, the commissioner inspected facilities, including the field hospital, Rescue 1122 camp, scanner room, and Currency exchange counters set up for the convenience of pilgrims. He also visited the Safe City Control Room and the 15 Emergency Call Center to assess security monitoring.
In a meeting chaired by Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood earlier in the day, officials informed that 2,101 police personnel had been deployed for security of Sikh pilgrims. Continuous 24/7 police patrolling and surveillance through CCTV cameras on city roads and key locations are also in place.
A temporary hospital has been established at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, while designated wards have been reserved at the District Headquarters Hospital to cater to any medical needs.
The commissioner emphasized that three-layered security should be strictly enforced to ensure the safety of all pilgrims. He directed authorities concerned to ensure electric supply systems in gurdwaras are fully secure, and that the Punjab Food Authority thoroughly inspects all langar (community kitchen) meals and food items provided to the visitors. Additionally, he ordered the sealing of fuel and gas cylinder shops along the pilgrims’ travel route as a precautionary measure.
The meeting was attended by additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, representatives of the Auqaf Department, divisional enforcement officers, officials from various government agencies, and members of the Sikh community.
