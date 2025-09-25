Commissioner reviews water filtration plants in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan conducted an inspection of several water filtration plants recently activated by the Punjab Safe Drinking Water Authority in the city.

During his visit to areas such as Sony Pura, Chak No. 47, Iqbal Colony, and Babu Mohalla, the Commissioner assessed the water quality and gathered feedback from local residents.

The Commissioner emphasized that providing clean and quality drinking water to the public is a top priority for the Punjab government, directly impacting public health and living standards."The water filtration plants offer free and immediate access to clean drinking water, reflecting the government's commitment to public welfare", he added.

The Commissioner directed that complaint cells, contact numbers, and working hours be prominently displayed at all filtration plants.

He also emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness and regularly checking water quality.

The Commissioner also inspected the newly developed Iqbal Colony Park, managed by the Parks and Horticulture Authority, and reviewed the facilities provided to citizens.

WASA Managing Director Aziz Ullah Khan, CEO SWMC Shahid Imran, Director Development Bilal Hassan, and Project Director Punjab Safe Drinking Water Authority, Yasir Bashir were present.