Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Wildlife Projects In Sargodha Division

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Commissioner reviews Wildlife projects in Sargodha division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review progress on two recreational projects under Wildlife Department in districts Khushab and Mianwali.

Managing Director Project Management Unit (PMU) Saba Adil briefed the meeting on development of modern wildlife recreational sites in Soon Valley (Khushab) and Chashma (Mianwali), said a spokesperson for the Commissioner's Office.

She said that the projects aim to provide safe and quality recreation in a natural environment for the public and tourists, adding that land acquisition and initial infrastructure development stages are being completed.

She said that these projects would serve as model initiatives, providing facilities to the public, promoting local tourism, economic activities, and creating new job opportunities. The commissioner directed all relevant departments to complete the projects in a timely manner through mutual cooperation.

He stated that Soon Valley and Chashma have unique natural beauty, and these projects would help promote these locations as national and international tourist destinations.

Recent Stories

TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind th ..

TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt

24 minutes ago
 Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 202 ..

Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025

30 minutes ago
 China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan ..

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terror ..

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..

16 hours ago
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

16 hours ago
 WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

16 hours ago
 Minister vows action against illegal riverbed cons ..

Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

16 hours ago
 President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquar ..

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

16 hours ago
 Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

16 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan