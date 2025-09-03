Commissioner reviews Wildlife projects in Sargodha division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review progress on two recreational projects under Wildlife Department in districts Khushab and Mianwali.

Managing Director Project Management Unit (PMU) Saba Adil briefed the meeting on development of modern wildlife recreational sites in Soon Valley (Khushab) and Chashma (Mianwali), said a spokesperson for the Commissioner's Office.

She said that the projects aim to provide safe and quality recreation in a natural environment for the public and tourists, adding that land acquisition and initial infrastructure development stages are being completed.

She said that these projects would serve as model initiatives, providing facilities to the public, promoting local tourism, economic activities, and creating new job opportunities. The commissioner directed all relevant departments to complete the projects in a timely manner through mutual cooperation.

He stated that Soon Valley and Chashma have unique natural beauty, and these projects would help promote these locations as national and international tourist destinations.