Commissioner Reviews Work On CM Punjab Initiatives
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 10:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division,Jahanzeb Awan on Tuesday chaired a weekly performance meeting to review the progress of several ongoing initiatives of Chief Minister Punjab here.
All the four Deputy Commissioners (DC) of the division gave a detailed briefing on the key agenda items during the meeting.
The Commissioner reviewed the progress of the anti-encroachment operation, beautification, ongoing registration under the Socio-Economic Registry, the Clean Punjab campaign and the public welfare initiatives during the last week.
He directed deputy commissioners to ensure the restoration of markets, roads and historical buildings to their original condition.He also ordered a survey of markets to address the issue of hanging wires in collaboration with FESCO officials.
He said that a monitoring system should be developed to prevent the re-emergence of temporary encroachments and emphasized that carts-free markets should be strictly enforced.
Chief Officer Sargodha Waste Management Rana Shahid Imran also briefed in the meeting about the details of the cleaning operation in different tehsils as part of the Clean Punjab campaign.
ADCR Sargodha Fahad Mahmood, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik and CO WMC Rana Shahid Imran besides Deputy Commissioner Khushab Farwa Aamir, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Goraiya and Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf participated in the meeting through video link.
Recent Stories
WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda
SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025
Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
UAE-German Business Forum convened in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival
Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January
FIA Lahore arrests prime suspect in 2023 Libya boat tragedy
Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT, over 100,000 children immunized on day one
UN begins talks toward 'fair' tax accord
BBoIT playing vital role in promoting ease of doing business: Kakar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner reviews work on CM Punjab initiatives7 minutes ago
-
Ten power pilferers netted37 minutes ago
-
Air pollution: 30 more modern air quality monitoring stations to be installed by March 319 hours ago
-
Iran expresses condolences over terrorist attacks in Pakistan11 hours ago
-
Home Minister for strict security of anti-polio campaign11 hours ago
-
KYA, MYL leaders reaffirms unwavering support for Kashmiri people11 hours ago
-
Rana Afzal urges PTI to work for country’s progress11 hours ago
-
Police kills terrorist commander in intelligence-based operation in Lakki Marwat11 hours ago
-
KP CM evaluates performance of KPEMA11 hours ago
-
FIA Lahore arrests prime suspect in 2023 Libya boat tragedy11 hours ago
-
Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT, over 100,000 children immunized on day one11 hours ago
-
BBoIT playing vital role in promoting ease of doing business: Kakar11 hours ago