Commissioner reviews work on CM Punjab initiatives

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division,Jahanzeb Awan on Tuesday chaired a weekly performance meeting to review the progress of several ongoing initiatives of Chief Minister Punjab here.

All the four Deputy Commissioners (DC) of the division gave a detailed briefing on the key agenda items during the meeting.

The Commissioner reviewed the progress of the anti-encroachment operation, beautification, ongoing registration under the Socio-Economic Registry, the Clean Punjab campaign and the public welfare initiatives during the last week.

He directed deputy commissioners to ensure the restoration of markets, roads and historical buildings to their original condition.He also ordered a survey of markets to address the issue of hanging wires in collaboration with FESCO officials.

He said that a monitoring system should be developed to prevent the re-emergence of temporary encroachments and emphasized that carts-free markets should be strictly enforced.

Chief Officer Sargodha Waste Management Rana Shahid Imran also briefed in the meeting about the details of the cleaning operation in different tehsils as part of the Clean Punjab campaign.

ADCR Sargodha Fahad Mahmood, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik and CO WMC Rana Shahid Imran besides Deputy Commissioner Khushab Farwa Aamir, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Goraiya and Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf participated in the meeting through video link.