Commissioner Reviews Work Pace On Bismillah Park
Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visited New Satellite Town, reviewed the ongoing project of PHA to convert Bismillah park into a model park here on Thursday.
Director General Parks Horticulture Authority (PHA) Syed Touqeer Haider Kazmi,Deputy Director Admin and Finance Shafiq-ur-Rehman Niaz were also present on the occasion.
According to PHA media consultant Malik Shafqat Awan, after reviewing the ongoing initiatives and plans,the DG PHA Touqeer Haider Kazmi briefed Commissioner about the park land.
He said that under the project,a new fresh water bore was installed near the water supply, besides reshaping the walking track.More benches and new swings would be installed. He added that cement and welding repair work were also completed.Lights were installed and a selfie point was also setup in the park.
Commissioner Sargodha expressed his satisfaction and directed to complete the ongoing projects in the park with full transparency within the stipulated time.
