Commissioner Reviews Works Of Ongoing Road Expansion Projects In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafaqat on Thursday visited the ongoing road construction and expansion projects in the city under the Quetta Development Package (QDP)

He also reviewed the progress of work at Sariab Road, Link Badeni Road, Link Shahwani Road, Sabzal Road and Inscomb Road projects.

Commissioner Quetta Division said that the government was paying special attention and strict monitoring on these projects, thanks to which the final deadline for the completion of the projects would be reached.

He said that the common people have to bear the brunt of the delay in these projects, therefore, the government was serious about speeding up the work on the projects to timely complete them with standard quality.

He said that steps were being taken on several development projects to improve roads and public facilities in the city.

He said that despite various challenges and problems, significant progress has been made in the construction of roads in the area.

He said that the completion of roads and public facilities projects of Quetta city would improve the lives of citizens and also get rid of traffic problems.

