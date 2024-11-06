Commissioner reviews youth festival preparations

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood, chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, reviewed the preparations and arrangements for the mega events of the Lahore Youth Festival 2024, scheduled to take place from November 8 to 10, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood, chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, reviewed the preparations and arrangements for the mega events of the Lahore Youth Festival 2024, scheduled to take place from November 8 to 10, 2024.

Special participation was made by Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Punjab, Muzaffar Khan.

During the meeting, the Commissioner assigned administrative responsibilities to the Lahore district and cantonment administration, the Sports Department, MCL (Metropolitan Corporation Lahore), Traffic Police, and District Police to ensure smooth operations during the festival.

The Commissioner announced that the Lahore Youth Festival 2024 will take place from November 8 to 10, 2024. Some key events include: 30-kilometer cycling race on November 9. 12.4-kilometer marathon from Arfa Karim Tower to Fortress Stadium on November 10. 3.9-kilometer fun race, which will begin at Fortress Stadium and pass through Siraj Road, Aziz Bhatti Road, and Shami Road before finishing back at Fortress on November 10.

Regarding emergency services, the Commissioner was briefed that Rescue 1122 ambulances and rescue vehicles will be present along the race tracks. Camps will be set up at the start and finish points of the events, and branding will be displayed along the routes.

Following the Commissioner's instructions, a team has been formed to inspect and finalize the cycling route, with the team conducting the final inspection today.

The Commissioner emphasized that all relevant departments must ensure security, traffic management, and municipal services in the event areas to maintain smooth operations.

The meeting was attended by several key officials, including DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, DG PHA Tahir Watoo, Lieutenant Colonel Fahad, CTO Lahore Amara Athar, SSP Security Muhammad Abdul Wahab, CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din, Lahore Cantonment board officials, PFA officers, MCL CEO Shahid Kathia, ADC Headquarters Muhammad Jafar, and PHA officials.