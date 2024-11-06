Commissioner Reviews Youth Festival Preparations
Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 06:56 PM
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood, chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, reviewed the preparations and arrangements for the mega events of the Lahore Youth Festival 2024, scheduled to take place from November 8 to 10, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood, chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, reviewed the preparations and arrangements for the mega events of the Lahore Youth Festival 2024, scheduled to take place from November 8 to 10, 2024.
Special participation was made by Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Punjab, Muzaffar Khan.
During the meeting, the Commissioner assigned administrative responsibilities to the Lahore district and cantonment administration, the Sports Department, MCL (Metropolitan Corporation Lahore), Traffic Police, and District Police to ensure smooth operations during the festival.
The Commissioner announced that the Lahore Youth Festival 2024 will take place from November 8 to 10, 2024. Some key events include: 30-kilometer cycling race on November 9. 12.4-kilometer marathon from Arfa Karim Tower to Fortress Stadium on November 10. 3.9-kilometer fun race, which will begin at Fortress Stadium and pass through Siraj Road, Aziz Bhatti Road, and Shami Road before finishing back at Fortress on November 10.
Regarding emergency services, the Commissioner was briefed that Rescue 1122 ambulances and rescue vehicles will be present along the race tracks. Camps will be set up at the start and finish points of the events, and branding will be displayed along the routes.
Following the Commissioner's instructions, a team has been formed to inspect and finalize the cycling route, with the team conducting the final inspection today.
The Commissioner emphasized that all relevant departments must ensure security, traffic management, and municipal services in the event areas to maintain smooth operations.
The meeting was attended by several key officials, including DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, DG PHA Tahir Watoo, Lieutenant Colonel Fahad, CTO Lahore Amara Athar, SSP Security Muhammad Abdul Wahab, CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din, Lahore Cantonment board officials, PFA officers, MCL CEO Shahid Kathia, ADC Headquarters Muhammad Jafar, and PHA officials.
Recent Stories
Abro inspects disbursement of cash process
IT, data role vital for sustainable development: Shaza Fatima
CDA announces major infrastructure projects to transform Islamabad’s connectiv ..
Another notorious dacoit killed in Katcha area
DIG Hazara hosts farewell dinner for outgoing DPO Lower Kohistan
Medical experts' recommendations to be followed to improve healthcare system: mi ..
Seminar on smog awareness at Police Training College Chung
LCCI organises seminar on women empowerment
Pakistan team gears up for 2nd ODI against Australia
Sanghar Police donate hundreds of blood bags for Thalassemia patients
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari distributes internship certificates amo ..
IHC to hear PTI founder's bail petition in toshakhana II case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Abro inspects disbursement of cash process7 minutes ago
-
IT, data role vital for sustainable development: Shaza Fatima7 minutes ago
-
CDA announces major infrastructure projects to transform Islamabad’s connectivity, aesthetic appea ..19 minutes ago
-
Another notorious dacoit killed in Katcha area20 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara hosts farewell dinner for outgoing DPO Lower Kohistan20 minutes ago
-
Medical experts' recommendations to be followed to improve healthcare system: ministers20 minutes ago
-
Seminar on smog awareness at Police Training College Chung20 minutes ago
-
Sanghar Police donate hundreds of blood bags for Thalassemia patients22 minutes ago
-
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari distributes internship certificates among 180 students22 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear PTI founder's bail petition in toshakhana II case22 minutes ago
-
Catch-up polio campaign starts from 11,November in Larkana distt:23 minutes ago
-
DC reviews measure to combat smog23 minutes ago