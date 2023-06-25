Open Menu

Commissioner Rewards Cops Over Good Performance

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi distributed appreciation shields among the police officers here on Sunday over their good performance during free flour distribution process, wheat procurement campaign, sports competitions organisation and maintenance of peace during the past months.

He also attended a luncheon, given in recognition of services of police officers in the district. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Division Dr Haider Ashraf, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan, District Police Officer Hasan Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal along with Assistant Commissioners and SDPOs of all four tehsils participated.

The commissioner also visited the Sports Arena, constructed by the district administration under the sublime flyover and reviewed the sports activities there and met players. He it was an initiative of Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan to attract the youth towards positive activities.

The commissioner also reviewed the ongoing work for the renovation of Sialkot wall in Chowk Allama Iqbal,Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan briefed the Commissioner Gujranwala that Sialkot wall has been decorated with portraits of proud and brave martyrs of Pakistan Army. He said that the wall of Sialkot was a mirror of acknowledgment of the services of martyrs of Pakistan. The work on the project will be completed soon.

