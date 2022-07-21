UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Rewards Rs 50,000 To CEO MWMC For Better Cleanliness On Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner rewards Rs 50,000 to CEO MWMC for better cleanliness on Eid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Amir Khattak has handed over Rs. 50,000 reward to CEO Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Ameer Hassan for better cleanliness arrangements on Eid-Ul-Adha.

DC Muhammad Tahir Wattoo and other officers were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner said that he was heartened by the excellent performance of the officers of the departments providing services to the citizens.

He asked officials to utilize all their capabilities for promotion of good governance.

Providing best services to the citizens is the first responsibility of the administration.

He directed Metropolitan Corporation officials to launch crackdown against encroachment mafia.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) needs to improve its performance and ordered WASA officials to devise working plan for permanent solution of sewage problem.

Related Topics

Multan Company All Best

Recent Stories

Govt to develop mechanism to secure borders, curb ..

Govt to develop mechanism to secure borders, curb human trafficking

6 minutes ago
 More rain, wind expected in most parts of country

More rain, wind expected in most parts of country

21 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA Visits Flood Affected Areas in DI Kh ..

Chairman NDMA Visits Flood Affected Areas in DI Khan & Tank

39 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid asks SC to take suo motu and order g ..

Sheikh Rashid asks SC to take suo motu and order general elections to save Pakis ..

42 minutes ago
 Hina Pervez Butt makes important announcement in f ..

Hina Pervez Butt makes important announcement in film style

55 minutes ago
 PTI’s newly elected 15 MPAs take oath

PTI’s newly elected 15 MPAs take oath

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.