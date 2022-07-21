Commissioner rewards Rs 50,000 to CEO MWMC for better cleanliness on Eid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Amir Khattak has handed over Rs. 50,000 reward to CEO Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Ameer Hassan for better cleanliness arrangements on Eid-Ul-Adha.

DC Muhammad Tahir Wattoo and other officers were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner said that he was heartened by the excellent performance of the officers of the departments providing services to the citizens.

He asked officials to utilize all their capabilities for promotion of good governance.

Providing best services to the citizens is the first responsibility of the administration.

He directed Metropolitan Corporation officials to launch crackdown against encroachment mafia.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) needs to improve its performance and ordered WASA officials to devise working plan for permanent solution of sewage problem.