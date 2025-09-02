Commissioner, RIO agree to establish robust communication framework for emergencies

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Malakand Division, Abid Wazir, and the newly appointed Regional Information Officer, Khan Sarwar Wazir, met here on Tuesday and discuss future collaboration and strategic improvements in public communication, particularly during emergencies.

According to a press release, several key decisions were made to strengthen coordination between the two offices for more effective information dissemination and crisis response.

During the meeting, the Commissioner warmly congratulated Khan Sarwar Wazir on his new assignment and assured him of full cooperation from the Commissioner’s Office in the execution of his duties.

The Commissioner praised the Regional Information Office for its commendable role during recent flood-related rescue, relief, and rehabilitation operations.

A central outcome of the meeting was the agreement to establish a more robust and responsive communication framework between district administration and the information department.

The initiative aims to ensure that timely, accurate, and verified information reaches the public, especially during natural disasters and other emergencies.

The meeting underscored the critical role of media and public information offices in promoting transparency, enhancing public awareness, and supporting relief operations.