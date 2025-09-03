Open Menu

Commissioner, Rotary Delegation Discuss Challenges In Anti-polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 06:34 PM

Commissioner, rotary delegation discuss challenges in anti-polio campaign

The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Fayaz Hussain Abbasi held a meeting with a delegation led by Member of the International Polio Plus Committee and Trustee of Rotary Foundation Aziz Memon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Fayaz Hussain Abbasi held a meeting with a delegation led by Member of the International Polio Plus Committee and Trustee of Rotary Foundation Aziz Memon.

The delegation included District Governors Shakeel Qaimkhani, Shahzad Sabir, Zonal Coordinator Sindh Pardeep Harchandani, Najam Shaikh and Polio Plus Manager Asher Ali.

According to a handout issued on Wednesday, the meeting discussed in detail the challenges being faced during the ongoing seven-day anti-polio campaign in the Hyderabad division and possible strategies to address them.

Commissioner said that polio workers were the true front-line heroes who strive tirelessly under difficult conditions to ensure every child is vaccinated.

Out of the box and non-traditional approaches were under consideration to strengthen the campaign, with the active involvement of the chief minister Sindh and all relevant departments, he added.

The Commissioner emphasized that strong awareness drives, community engagement and focused strategies were essential to eliminate refusals and bridge the gaps in routine immunization, which remain significant challenges.

Aziz Memon and the Rotary delegation reaffirmed their commitment, stating that the Rotary Foundation had always stood by the government of Sindh in public health initiatives and would continue to extend all possible cooperation.

They appreciated the efforts of the district administration and stressed the need for even stronger awareness campaigns, particularly engaging universities and colleges to mobilize communities.

He assured that polio eradication, flood management and the protection of public health remain top priorities and that all departments were working in close coordination to ensure no gaps were left unaddressed.

Recent Stories

UK to deport foreign students overstaying visas; P ..

UK to deport foreign students overstaying visas; Pakistanis lead in asylum claim ..

16 minutes ago
 CPO reviews security plan for celebrations of Eid ..

CPO reviews security plan for celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in Rawalp ..

4 minutes ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate condemns Quetta suicide att ..

Deputy Chairman Senate condemns Quetta suicide attack on BNP rally

4 minutes ago
 Farewell reference honors to retire professor Abdu ..

Farewell reference honors to retire professor Abdul Rauf

4 minutes ago
 Clean & healthy environment top priority of Punjab ..

Clean & healthy environment top priority of Punjab Govt: Raja Hanif

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner, rotary delegation discuss challenges ..

Commissioner, rotary delegation discuss challenges in anti-polio campaign

4 minutes ago
Rawalpindi academy principal arrested for raping s ..

Rawalpindi academy principal arrested for raping student; victim seeks justice

25 minutes ago
 Gold prices soar to record highs in Pakistan, glob ..

Gold prices soar to record highs in Pakistan, global markets 

35 minutes ago
 Violent protest erupts near Israeli PM Netanyahu's ..

Violent protest erupts near Israeli PM Netanyahu's residence against his govt's ..

40 minutes ago
 LCCI calls for urgent construction of rainwater ha ..

LCCI calls for urgent construction of rainwater harvesting dams

26 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,226 more ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,226 more points

26 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan