Commissioner, rotary delegation discuss challenges in anti-polio campaign

The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Fayaz Hussain Abbasi held a meeting with a delegation led by Member of the International Polio Plus Committee and Trustee of Rotary Foundation Aziz Memon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Fayaz Hussain Abbasi held a meeting with a delegation led by Member of the International Polio Plus Committee and Trustee of Rotary Foundation Aziz Memon.

The delegation included District Governors Shakeel Qaimkhani, Shahzad Sabir, Zonal Coordinator Sindh Pardeep Harchandani, Najam Shaikh and Polio Plus Manager Asher Ali.

According to a handout issued on Wednesday, the meeting discussed in detail the challenges being faced during the ongoing seven-day anti-polio campaign in the Hyderabad division and possible strategies to address them.

Commissioner said that polio workers were the true front-line heroes who strive tirelessly under difficult conditions to ensure every child is vaccinated.

Out of the box and non-traditional approaches were under consideration to strengthen the campaign, with the active involvement of the chief minister Sindh and all relevant departments, he added.

The Commissioner emphasized that strong awareness drives, community engagement and focused strategies were essential to eliminate refusals and bridge the gaps in routine immunization, which remain significant challenges.

Aziz Memon and the Rotary delegation reaffirmed their commitment, stating that the Rotary Foundation had always stood by the government of Sindh in public health initiatives and would continue to extend all possible cooperation.

They appreciated the efforts of the district administration and stressed the need for even stronger awareness campaigns, particularly engaging universities and colleges to mobilize communities.

He assured that polio eradication, flood management and the protection of public health remain top priorities and that all departments were working in close coordination to ensure no gaps were left unaddressed.