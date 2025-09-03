Commissioner, RPO and DC Sialkot review flood situation at Head Marala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi, along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Tayyab Hafeez Cheema and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali, visited Head Marala and took a detailed review of the flood situation in River Chenab, Jammu Tawi and Munawar Tawi.

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali and local officials of the Irrigation Department gave a briefing. DPO Sialkot Faisal Shahzad and other concerned officials were also present on this occasion.

Commissioner Gujranwala Naveed Haider Shirazi said that heavy rains are continuing in the upper areas and catchment areas of River Chenab, so the administration should be on high alert so that any flood situation can be dealt with in a timely manner.

Commissioner Gujranwala said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the relief camps should be kept fully functional, food, clean water, accommodation and clean washrooms should be arranged in them and arrangements should also be made for the education of the children residing in these relief camps.

He said that administrative officers should make surprise visits to these relief camps and personally monitor the provision of facilities in them.

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali, while giving a briefing, said that 28 flood relief camps have been established in Sialkot district, out of which eight each in Pasrur and Daska, seven in Sialkot and five in Sambrial.

She said that there is a very high level of flood in the Chenab River and the water level reached 5,49,735 cusecs, but by 4:00 pm the water level had decreased to 493,583 cusecs and now there is a decreasing trend.

Deputy Commissioner said that there is a moderate flood in Jammu Tawi with 18,467 cusecs and the water trend is stable, while there is a very high flood in Tawi Manawar with 11,542 cusecs and it is trending to increase.

She added that despite the decline in the water level at Head Marala, the administration is on high alert and the water level is being continuously monitored.