Commissioner, RPO brief 42nd mid-career management course delegation on regional progress

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The 42nd Mid-Career Management Course delegation visited the offices of the Commissioner Multan Division and the Regional Police Office (RPO) to gain insights into regional governance, policing, and development initiatives.
The delegation was welcomed by Commissioner Aamir Karim and RPO Captain (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, who provided detailed briefings on their respective domains.
During the meeting at the Commissioner’s Office, Aamir Karim addressed questions about the challenges facing Multan Division, including encroachments, illegal parking stands, wall chalking, land mafias, price gouging, and hoarding. He emphasized the significance of cultural preservation and highlighted steps being taken to support artists, poets, and writers through financial assistance policies. The Commissioner underscored the importance of transparency and efficient service delivery, stressing that corruption must be eradicated to enhance public trust.
Karim shared ongoing efforts to resolve critical issues, such as ensuring clean drinking water access through the activation of water filtration plants and addressing sewerage system problems, which are key to Multan's development. He also highlighted the success of the Nishtar-II project in providing quality healthcare and mentioned the upcoming completion of the Agri Mall project to boost local agriculture.
Additionally, the Commissioner reiterated his commitment to public outreach, stating that public offices, including the Commissioner’s Office, remain accessible to citizens for grievance redressal.
At the RPO's Office, Captain (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry briefed the delegation on the operational capabilities and achievements of Multan Region Police, covering Multan, Vehari, Khanewal, and Lodhran districts. He outlined how the police are adapting to modern demands through professional training and innovative practices. The RPO highlighted the successful dismantling of criminal gangs, recovery of stolen goods worth millions, and the public’s positive reception to initiatives such as service centers, protection centers, and driving schools.
The delegation was informed about the increasing number of service centers across the region, designed to enhance public access to police services. Sohail Chaudhry emphasized the commitment to community-centric policing and ensuring safety through efficient resource utilization. Delegation members posed questions about various policing strategies, all of which were addressed comprehensively.
Both meetings concluded with the exchange of souvenirs and commemorative shields between the officials and the delegation, marking a gesture of mutual respect and appreciation for their contributions to public service.
