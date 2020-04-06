UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner, RPO, DC Reviewed Anti COVID-19 Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 07:40 PM

Commissioner, RPO, DC reviewed anti COVID-19 arrangements

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) ::Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, RPO Raja Rafat Mukhtar and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited various areas of the city and reviewed arrangements made for customers outside banks in the wake of COVID-19.

They visited Katchry Bazaar, Chiniot Bazaar, Allama Iqbal Road, Jail road and Gulberg road and checked arrangements for those seeking services at various banks. They urged banks' administration to manage visitors and provide them timeless-services. They told the banks' administration that they should queue visitors at a reasonable distance and arrange sanitizers for them.

Divisional Commissioner, RPO and Deputy Commissioner also checked the implementation on lockdown on roads and markets.

Related Topics

Jail Road Chiniot Gulberg Muhammad Ali Market

Recent Stories

McDonald’s Pakistan values the efforts of Modern ..

42 minutes ago

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

1 hour ago

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts S ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University responds to COVID-19 with emerg ..

2 hours ago

Cabinet approves Emirates Health Services Establis ..

2 hours ago

De-sealing at Manga started

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.