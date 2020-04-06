Commissioner, RPO, DC reviewed anti COVID-19 arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) ::Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, RPO Raja Rafat Mukhtar and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited various areas of the city and reviewed arrangements made for customers outside banks in the wake of COVID-19.

They visited Katchry Bazaar, Chiniot Bazaar, Allama Iqbal Road, Jail road and Gulberg road and checked arrangements for those seeking services at various banks. They urged banks' administration to manage visitors and provide them timeless-services. They told the banks' administration that they should queue visitors at a reasonable distance and arrange sanitizers for them.

Divisional Commissioner, RPO and Deputy Commissioner also checked the implementation on lockdown on roads and markets.