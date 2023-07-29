Commissioner, RPO examine security monitoring system for 10th Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner DI Khan Division Zafar ul islam and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abdul Ghafoor Afridi on Saturday visited the monitoring control room to examine arrangements made for monitoring the security situation with regard to the 10th of Muharram.

On this occasion, In-charge Monitoring Control Room DSP Legal Imran Kundi gave a detailed briefing to RPO Dera and Commissioner about security arrangements and monitoring of the Majlis, processions, and other religious rituals being held during the 10th of Muharram in Imambargahs.

They also took stock of security measures for Imambargahs through CCTV cameras and expressed satisfaction over the security measures taken for maintaining peace and order during Muharram in the district.

They also hailed the efforts of the police and urged the people to fully cooperate with the administration and security agencies to maintain peace during the processions.