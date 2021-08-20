Commissioner, RPO inquire about health of Bahawalnagar blast victims

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Friday visited District Headquarters Hospital Bahawalnagar to enquire about the health of Bahawalnagar bomb blast victims.

He presented flowers and fruits to the injured persons and asked them about the treatment facilities. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshk was also present on the occasion. The commissioner instructed the doctors to provide best medical facilities to the injured persons.

He, accompanied by RPO, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shafqatullah Mushtaq, District Police Officer Bahawalnagar Muhammad Zafar Buzdar, visited the District Control Room and investigated the CCTV Monitoring System and Security Arrangements there.

As soon as the blast was reported on Ashura Muharram procession in Bahawalnagar on Thursday (10th of Muharram), the commissioner, Regional Police Officer and administrative and police officers rushed to the spot and directly supervised the rescue operation.

He met the mourners and their heirs on the spot and assured them of full cooperation from the government.