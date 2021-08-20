UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, RPO Inquire About Health Of Bahawalnagar Blast Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 07:50 PM

Commissioner, RPO inquire about health of Bahawalnagar blast victims

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Friday visited District Headquarters Hospital Bahawalnagar to enquire about the health of Bahawalnagar bomb blast victims.

He presented flowers and fruits to the injured persons and asked them about the treatment facilities. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshk was also present on the occasion. The commissioner instructed the doctors to provide best medical facilities to the injured persons.

He, accompanied by RPO, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shafqatullah Mushtaq, District Police Officer Bahawalnagar Muhammad Zafar Buzdar, visited the District Control Room and investigated the CCTV Monitoring System and Security Arrangements there.

As soon as the blast was reported on Ashura Muharram procession in Bahawalnagar on Thursday (10th of Muharram), the commissioner, Regional Police Officer and administrative and police officers rushed to the spot and directly supervised the rescue operation.

He met the mourners and their heirs on the spot and assured them of full cooperation from the government.

Related Topics

Injured Police Bomb Blast Bahawalnagar From Government Best Muharram

Recent Stories

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

3 hours ago
 Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ trig ..

Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ triggers a new debate

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support f ..

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support for entrepreneurs

4 hours ago
 UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies f ..

UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies for peace and security at UN

4 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 reco ..

UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.