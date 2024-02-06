Commissioner, RPO Inquires After Health Of ‘Chaudhwan Terror Attack’ Victims
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 04:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Dera Zafarul islam and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti on Tuesday visited District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital and inquired after the health of policeman, who got injured in a terrorist attack on Chaudhwan police station the other day.
According to a police spokesman, the commissioner and RPO visited Trauma Center at DHQ hospital Dera Ismail Khan and inquired after the health of under treatment policemen.
The visiting officers also presented bouquets to the injured policemen and prayed for their early recovery.
They also examined the treatment facilities being extended to the injured policemen and issued necessary instructions for further improvement in the facilities.
Speaking on this occasion, the commissioner and RPO acknowledged the bravery and courage of the injured personnel, saying, the policemen on duty fought bravely and courageously with terrorists.
“You are the pride of police department and the nation,” they asked the injured policemen.
They said that such coward attacks in the night darkness could not weaken the resolve of police force, adding, the sacrifices of those who rendered their precious lives for the sake of country’s sovereignty and its people’s safety would not go in vain.cowardly
It worth mentioning here that 10 policemen were martyred while nine others were injured when a group of unidentified militants attacked Chaudhwan police station here in Daraban tehsil in the wee hours on Monday.
APP/akt
