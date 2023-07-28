Commissioner, RPO inspect 9th Muharram procession routes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti accompanied by Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui here on Friday inspected the procession routes on 9th Muharram and reviewed security arrangements made for mourners of processions.

They met the license holders of processions and the organizers, and expressed satisfaction over the security and administrative measures taken by the district administration and the police, says a news release.

On the occasion, the Commissioner said that all the departments should work as one movement so that mourners do not had to face any problem.

He said that district officers and peace committee members would remain in the field till the end of processions and Majalis.

RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui said that 214 processions and 559 majalis would be organizedon 9 Muharram in Sargodha region, while 519 majalis and 427 processions would be heldon Ashura day.