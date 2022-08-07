UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, RPO Inspect Arrangements At Vehari

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Commissioner, RPO inspect arrangements at Vehari

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rifat Mukhtar Raja visited Vehari to inspect arrangements during Muharram on Sunday.

The commissioner and RPO expressed satisfaction on the security and other arrangements during Muharram and directed officers concerned to continue efforts to offer maximum facilities to mourners.

Speaking on the occasion, Engineer Amir Khattak said that officials of municipal committees, health, Rescue 1122, civil defence and other concerned departments were performing duties.

He said that cleanliness at mourning procession routes has been ensured while encroachment have also been removed from the routes.

RPO Rifat Mukhtar Raja said that protection of public lives by making best security arrangements during Muharram was top priority of the police adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He said that foolproof security arrangements have been made during Muharram across the region as walk through gates and metal detectors were being used for checking.

Deputy Commissioner Vehari Muhammad Rafique Ahsan, District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Shahid Parvez and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

