UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner, RPO Inspect Procession Routes

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

Commissioner, RPO inspect procession routes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood and RPO Afzaal Kausar inspected the routes of mourning procession in Sargodha city on Tuesday.

They also inspected the security arrangements in and around the local imambarghas and said that security of processions routes would be monitored through the CCTV cameras.

RPO Afzaal kausar said that security had been further tightened in and around the Imambrgahs situated in the city to avert any untoward incident during Muharram-ul-Haram.

On the occasion, Commissioner asked the administration of Imambarghas to ensure timely start and conclusion of Majalis and Processions.

She stressed the need for promotion of sectarian harmony, peace, brotherhood, tolerance and respect to humanity.

Related Topics

Farah Sargodha

Recent Stories

COVID-19 kills 9 people in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Progressive poet Ahmad Faraz’s 12 death annivers ..

23 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE sets priorities right on food, wa ..

30 minutes ago

PM to chair federal cabinet meeting today

36 minutes ago

Realme C12 sold out on Hot Sale making realme Paki ..

57 minutes ago

Canada&#039;s former Governor General commends UAE ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.