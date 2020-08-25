Commissioner, RPO inspect procession routes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood and RPO Afzaal Kausar inspected the routes of mourning procession in Sargodha city on Tuesday.

They also inspected the security arrangements in and around the local imambarghas and said that security of processions routes would be monitored through the CCTV cameras.

RPO Afzaal kausar said that security had been further tightened in and around the Imambrgahs situated in the city to avert any untoward incident during Muharram-ul-Haram.

On the occasion, Commissioner asked the administration of Imambarghas to ensure timely start and conclusion of Majalis and Processions.

She stressed the need for promotion of sectarian harmony, peace, brotherhood, tolerance and respect to humanity.