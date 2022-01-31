UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, RPO Inspect Security Arrangements At Chinese Camps

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 03:14 PM

Commissioner, RPO inspect security arrangements at Chinese camps

Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed accompanied by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz and City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider visited Chinese camps to inspect security arrangements here on Monday

The officers visited Industrial area camp, Chadhar Camp and Bahaderpur camp Jalalpur Pirwala and review the security arrangements made by the divisional administration and police to avoid any untoward incident.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Javed Akbar Riaz said that foolproof security arrangements have been made for protection of foreigners. He said that security of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was top priority and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

