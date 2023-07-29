Commissioner, RPO monitor security of Muharram processions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division Aamir Khattak here on Saturday visited different areas of city to monitor security of processions of 10th Muharram.

According to official sources, Regional Police Officer Suhail Chaudhary was also accompanying him during to visit.

The Commissioner lauded the unity of Ulema and other citizens on occasion of 10th of Muharram. All the segments of society has rejected extremism, he stated. All citizens gave message of peace and brotherhood. Overall, 284 processions have been taken out in Multan division.

RPO Capt Retd Suhail Chaudhary observed that 7000 police officials have been deputed for security across the division. He stated that tight security arrangements have been evolved.