Commissioner, RPO Multan Hold Open Court In Lodhran
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Multan division Maryam Khan and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Captain (Retired) Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry Saturday held an open court in district Lodhran to hear problems of the people under open door policy of provincial government.
A large number of people attended the open court where they conveyed their problems to the top divisional officers of Multan administration and police.
Commissioner Maryam Khan said that open door policy was being practiced in the government departments on the orders of Punjab government to put an end to the traditional red-tapism culture and extend relief to the common people. She said that some complaints are resolved on the spot but some take some time and more action.
RPO Suhail Chaudhry said that police officers make all out effort to resolve problems of the complainants at open courts.
The two officers gave instructions to their subordinates to maintain regular contact with the ordinary people through open courts and try their best to resolve their complaints.
Later, commissioner Maryam Khan visited DHQ hospital Lodhran where she visited different sections and checked doctors’ attendance and medicines’ availability. She also interviewed patients and their attendants on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rauf Meher also accompanied her during the visit.
