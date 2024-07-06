Commissioner, RPO organize ‘Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen’ conference to promote interfaith harmony

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2024 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfaraz Alpa here on Saturday organized an ‘Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen’ conference to promote interfaith harmony.
Leader of the convoy, Aman Committee Punjab, Mulfti Ramzan Sialvi participated in the conference as chief guest.
Members of the Peace Committee Punjab including Pir Muhammad Usman Noori, Maulana Ali Naqshbandi, Maulana Imran Hanafi Mufti Muhammad Ikram, Maulana Babar Rahimi, Maulana Muhammad Aslam and Abdul Ghaffar Qadri were present on the occasion.
The conference was also attended by the Ulema-e-Akram of all schools of thought, Deputy Commissioners, CPOs, DPOs and officials of other related departments from Rawalpindi Division.
Mufti Ramzan Sialvi said that on the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, they reached Rawalpindi with a message of peace. “Our aim is to promote love, peace and interfaith harmony during Muharram,” he added.
Rawalpindi division has always been a peaceful area and credit goes to Rawalpindi administration and Ulama-e-Akram, Mufti Ramzan Sialvi said adding, the scholars played their key role in making Muharram-ul-Haram, Milad-ul-Nabi (peace be upon him) and other religious gatherings peaceful.
The scholars of all schools of thought spread the message of peace in Muharram, Arif Wahidi added.
He further said martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is an important lesson and path to follow by every Muslim.
The Commissioner said, the scholars have always played an exemplary role for the establishment of peace.
Engineer Aamir Khattak said that all possible facilities would be provided for peaceful Muharram processions in Rawalpindi division.
Foolproof security arrangements would be made to maintain the atmosphere of peace during Muharram, the RPO said.
The RPO said those spreading religious hatred on social media would be dealt with iron hands.
In the conference, a resolution was presented against the atrocities committed on Palestinian people.
At the end of the conference, a special prayer was made for the martyrs of Palestine and the development and prosperity of Pakistan.
