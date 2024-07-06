Open Menu

Commissioner, RPO Organize ‘Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen’ Conference To Promote Interfaith Harmony

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner, RPO organize ‘Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen’ conference to promote interfaith harmony

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfaraz Alpa here on Saturday organized an ‘Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen’ conference to promote interfaith harmony.

Leader of the convoy, Aman Committee Punjab, Mulfti Ramzan Sialvi participated in the conference as chief guest.

Members of the Peace Committee Punjab including Pir Muhammad Usman Noori, Maulana Ali Naqshbandi, Maulana Imran Hanafi Mufti Muhammad Ikram, Maulana Babar Rahimi, Maulana Muhammad Aslam and Abdul Ghaffar Qadri were present on the occasion.

The conference was also attended by the Ulema-e-Akram of all schools of thought, Deputy Commissioners, CPOs, DPOs and officials of other related departments from Rawalpindi Division.

Mufti Ramzan Sialvi said that on the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, they reached Rawalpindi with a message of peace. “Our aim is to promote love, peace and interfaith harmony during Muharram,” he added.

Rawalpindi division has always been a peaceful area and credit goes to Rawalpindi administration and Ulama-e-Akram, Mufti Ramzan Sialvi said adding, the scholars played their key role in making Muharram-ul-Haram, Milad-ul-Nabi (peace be upon him) and other religious gatherings peaceful.

The scholars of all schools of thought spread the message of peace in Muharram, Arif Wahidi added.

He further said martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is an important lesson and path to follow by every Muslim.

The Commissioner said, the scholars have always played an exemplary role for the establishment of peace.

Engineer Aamir Khattak said that all possible facilities would be provided for peaceful Muharram processions in Rawalpindi division.

Foolproof security arrangements would be made to maintain the atmosphere of peace during Muharram, the RPO said.

The RPO said those spreading religious hatred on social media would be dealt with iron hands.

In the conference, a resolution was presented against the atrocities committed on Palestinian people.

At the end of the conference, a special prayer was made for the martyrs of Palestine and the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Martyrs Shaheed Palestine Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Social Media Rawalpindi Prayer Muslim Mufti All From Love Muharram

Recent Stories

Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities ..

Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail

12 minutes ago
 NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy fal ..

NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy falls

19 minutes ago
 Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victo ..

Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory

25 minutes ago
 Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

44 minutes ago
 Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Ce ..

Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries

2 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

3 hours ago
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pa ..

Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert ..

PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket

6 hours ago
 Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential electi ..

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

10 hours ago
 Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan