Commissioner, RPO review security arrangements for foreigners, Eid holidays, tri-border areas in DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) A divisional intelligence committee meeting, jointly chaired by Commissioner DG Khan, Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir and RPO Captain (retired) Sajjad Hassan Khan, Thursday discussed and reviewed overall law and order situation with particular focus on security on Eid-ul-Azha, arrangements for protection of foreigners and minorities’ worship places and inter-provincial check posts at Punjab boundary with Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

The meeting was attended by all DPOs, deputy commissioners, heads of law enforcement agencies, and other officials, says an official release.

The commissioner and RPO laid emphasis on all departments to keep their emergency plans ready in case of any unwanted incident during Eid days and ordered security high alert at all the inter-provincial check posts in the division.

They ordered to step up security for foreigners and worship places of minorities besides cattle markets.

Patrolling, picketing and snap checking be exercised on highways and other important roads for security of commuters.

They said that only those organizations would be allowed to collect hides of sacrificial animals which were approved by the government.

