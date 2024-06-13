Open Menu

Commissioner, RPO Review Security Arrangements For Foreigners, Eid Holidays, Tri-border Areas In DG Khan

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Commissioner, RPO review security arrangements for foreigners, Eid holidays, tri-border areas in DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) A divisional intelligence committee meeting, jointly chaired by Commissioner DG Khan, Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir and RPO Captain (retired) Sajjad Hassan Khan, Thursday discussed and reviewed overall law and order situation with particular focus on security on Eid-ul-Azha, arrangements for protection of foreigners and minorities’ worship places and inter-provincial check posts at Punjab boundary with Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

The meeting was attended by all DPOs, deputy commissioners, heads of law enforcement agencies, and other officials, says an official release.

The commissioner and RPO laid emphasis on all departments to keep their emergency plans ready in case of any unwanted incident during Eid days and ordered security high alert at all the inter-provincial check posts in the division.

They ordered to step up security for foreigners and worship places of minorities besides cattle markets.

Patrolling, picketing and snap checking be exercised on highways and other important roads for security of commuters.

They said that only those organizations would be allowed to collect hides of sacrificial animals which were approved by the government.

APP/hus/ifi

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Law And Order Alert Nasir Market All Government

Recent Stories

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

4 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

5 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

5 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

18 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

18 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

18 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan