Commissioner, RPO review security of Central Jail Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Amir Afaq and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Salim Marwat on Wednesday visited Central Jail Dera and reviewed its security.

According to the police spokesman, the commissioner and RPO keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation in the district reviewed the security of the Central Jail Dera.

On this occasion, Jail Superintendent Sami Ullah briefed the visiting officers in detail about the security of the jail, weapons, ammunition, building and other steps taken by the jail administration.

The commissioner and RPO visited different sections of the jail and inspect the internal and external security of the jail.

The visiting officers also met with the on-duty personnel of Elite Force at different checkpoints and briefed them about the current law and order situation. They asked the security personnel to be ready at all times to deal with any emergency situation.

They further directed the policemen to ensure the use of modern security equipment, including bulletproof jackets and helmets while performing their duty.