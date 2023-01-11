UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, RPO Review Security Of Central Jail Dera

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Commissioner, RPO review security of Central Jail Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Amir Afaq and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Salim Marwat on Wednesday visited Central Jail Dera and reviewed its security.

According to the police spokesman, the commissioner and RPO keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation in the district reviewed the security of the Central Jail Dera.

On this occasion, Jail Superintendent Sami Ullah briefed the visiting officers in detail about the security of the jail, weapons, ammunition, building and other steps taken by the jail administration.

The commissioner and RPO visited different sections of the jail and inspect the internal and external security of the jail.

The visiting officers also met with the on-duty personnel of Elite Force at different checkpoints and briefed them about the current law and order situation. They asked the security personnel to be ready at all times to deal with any emergency situation.

They further directed the policemen to ensure the use of modern security equipment, including bulletproof jackets and helmets while performing their duty.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Jail All

Recent Stories

California-Punjab SPA important milestone to stren ..

California-Punjab SPA important milestone to strengthen both provinces: Masood

6 minutes ago
 SAIF Zone concludes participation in India’s lar ..

SAIF Zone concludes participation in India’s largest gems and jewellery exhibi ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accessi ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police warns against online insults, defam ..

Sharjah Police warns against online insults, defamation on social media

11 minutes ago
 Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made succe ..

Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made successful model: PM

21 minutes ago
 PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies ..

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies in KP, Punjab: Kaira

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.