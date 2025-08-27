Commissioner, RPO Reviews Flood Situation In District Chiniot Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan and RPO Zeeshan Asghar
visited on Wednesday the flood-prone areas of district Chiniot.
Brigadier Iftikhar, Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal
and DPO Abdullah Ahmed were also present.
They visited Sahmal village and reviewed preventive measures
in view of the flood situation in the area.
They appreciated the steps taken to quickly shift people living on
riverine areas including livestock, to safer places.
The commissioner said that divisional, district and police administrations
were taking joint steps to cope with emergency situation in case of high
flood in the area.
She said that food and other basic facilities were being provided
to those taking shelter in relief camps.
They also visited the flood relief camp established in the area of
Mohammadi Sharif and reviewed the availability of medicines and
safety equipment.
