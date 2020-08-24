UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner, RPO Visit Alam Procession To Check Security Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:33 PM

Commissioner, RPO visit Alam procession to check security arrangements

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry paid a surprise visit to Alam procession here the previous night

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry paid a surprise visit to Alam procession here the previous night.

He was accompanied by Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak.

Both the officers inspected the security arrangements.

They asked the organizers of the processions to ensure the following of coronavirus SOPs and timings. As many as two processions were taken out while 58 majalis were held on 3rd of Moharram-ul-Haram, for which more than 1200 police personnel were deployed.

Related Topics

Police Visit Bahawalpur Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme marks its 25 ..

6 minutes ago

UAE provides 21.4 tonnes of food aid to residents ..

21 minutes ago

PCB forbids its coaches from running YouTube chann ..

32 minutes ago

PRCS-MA to set up BHUs in merged district

3 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 275 new COVID-19 cases, ..

51 minutes ago

Russia's Latest S-500 Missile Defense System Sent ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.