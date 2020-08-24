Commissioner, RPO visit Alam procession to check security arrangements

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry paid a surprise visit to Alam procession here the previous night

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry paid a surprise visit to Alam procession here the previous night.

He was accompanied by Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak.

Both the officers inspected the security arrangements.

They asked the organizers of the processions to ensure the following of coronavirus SOPs and timings. As many as two processions were taken out while 58 majalis were held on 3rd of Moharram-ul-Haram, for which more than 1200 police personnel were deployed.