Commissioner, RPO visit building collapse site

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Marryam Khan and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Chaudhry visited the site of the building collapse near Haram Gate Mohalla Jogianwala where they were briefed about it.

The RPO said that in the initial report, there was an explosion in a three-storied building due to a cylinder blast.

The roof of the building collapsed onto the mud house below, trapping residents under the debris.

At least 9 people were killed when a three-storey building collapsed on a mud house.

Commissioner Multan Division said that all agencies including rescue, municipal corporation and police had reached the site.

She informed that large-scale crackdown orders have been issued against illegal filling and decanting of cylinders.