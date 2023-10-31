Open Menu

Commissioner, RPO Visit Camp Set Up For Illegal Foreigners Repatriation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali on Tuesday visited the camp and reviewed the arrangements for illegal foreigners repatriation at Government Shehbaz Sharif Associate College, Khayaban Sir Syed

According to the Commissioner, the administration had made arrangements in the camp for the accommodation of 450 people.

A total of 12,000 Afghan refugees had been identified in Rawalpindi district, of which 6,000 were illegal, he said adding, the remaining 6,000 are yet to be confirmed.

A NADRA desk had also been set up in the camp so that the data of the persons brought there could be checked immediately, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

He said after checking, the illegal foreign nationals would be kept in the camp for deportation and added adequate arrangements had been made in the camp for the foreign nationals.

A medical camp would also be set up to provide medical facilities, he said and informed that the clearance would be received from the KP government next Friday or Saturday after which the illegal Afghan refugees would be sent to Torkham border.

The RPO said that proper security arrangements were also being finalized in the camp.

Syed Khurram Ali further informed that an awareness campaign had also been launched by the administration that the illegal residents across the division should go back on their own before a massive crackdown against illegal foreign nationals.

No illegal foreigner would be allowed to stay here, he added.

