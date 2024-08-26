Commissioner, RPO Visit Chehlum Procession Route To Review Arrangements
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engr. Aamir Khattak along with Regional Police Officer (RPO), Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz Alpa here on Monday visited Chehlum procession route and reviewed all the arrangements including security.
Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani briefed the Commissioner and RPO on the security and other arrangements.
The true spirit of islam exists today due to the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the Commissioner said.
He said, “Love for Ahle-Bayt’ is part of our faith.
”
Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) stood for righteousness and achieved eternal victory, he added.
Effective monitoring of the procession route in connection with Chehlum is being done by the administration, he informed.
Foolproof security arrangements were made and additional police force was deployed to ensure security, the RPO said.
The arrangements made by the procession organizers, peace committee members, administration and security agencies are commendable, he added.
Appreciating the role of the scholars, the RPO said that they cooperated and helped to maintain the atmosphere of brotherhood in Rawalpindi region.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security28 minutes ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP58 minutes ago
-
City observes scattered rain1 hour ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism1 hour ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta2 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister2 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana2 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented2 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..2 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition2 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan2 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool2 hours ago