Open Menu

Commissioner, RPO Visit Chehlum Procession Route To Review Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Commissioner, RPO visit Chehlum procession route to review arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engr. Aamir Khattak along with Regional Police Officer (RPO), Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz Alpa here on Monday visited Chehlum procession route and reviewed all the arrangements including security.

Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani briefed the Commissioner and RPO on the security and other arrangements.

The true spirit of islam exists today due to the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the Commissioner said.

He said, “Love for Ahle-Bayt’ is part of our faith.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) stood for righteousness and achieved eternal victory, he added.

Effective monitoring of the procession route in connection with Chehlum is being done by the administration, he informed.

Foolproof security arrangements were made and additional police force was deployed to ensure security, the RPO said.

The arrangements made by the procession organizers, peace committee members, administration and security agencies are commendable, he added.

Appreciating the role of the scholars, the RPO said that they cooperated and helped to maintain the atmosphere of brotherhood in Rawalpindi region.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

2 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

2 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

2 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

2 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

2 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

2 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

2 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

2 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

2 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

2 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan