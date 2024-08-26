Commissioner, RPO visit Chehlum procession route to review arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engr. Aamir Khattak along with Regional Police Officer (RPO), Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz Alpa here on Monday visited Chehlum procession route and reviewed all the arrangements including security.

Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani briefed the Commissioner and RPO on the security and other arrangements.

The true spirit of islam exists today due to the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the Commissioner said.

He said, “Love for Ahle-Bayt’ is part of our faith.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) stood for righteousness and achieved eternal victory, he added.

Effective monitoring of the procession route in connection with Chehlum is being done by the administration, he informed.

Foolproof security arrangements were made and additional police force was deployed to ensure security, the RPO said.

The arrangements made by the procession organizers, peace committee members, administration and security agencies are commendable, he added.

Appreciating the role of the scholars, the RPO said that they cooperated and helped to maintain the atmosphere of brotherhood in Rawalpindi region.