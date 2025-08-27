Open Menu

Commissioner, RPO Visit Flood Effected Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Commissioner, RPO visit flood effected areas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan and RPO Shehzad Asif Khan on Wednesday

visited flood affected areas and reviewed the rescue operation.

A spokesperson for the Commissioner office, the flood situation in Chenab River was

severe as water level continuously rising. A deluge of flood was expected to pass through

the areas along the river in Kot Momin.

The Commissioner said the district administration, Pak Army, and Rescue-1122 were

working together to evacuate people from affected areas, adding that the evacuation

process was almost complete, with efforts focused on ensuring public safety.

He informed that a deluge of 1 million cusecs floodwater was moving from Qadirabad

towards Kot Momin. "The administration is utilizing all resources to evacuate affected

people and provide relief", he added.

Jahanzeb Awan said that Pak Army and Rescue 1122 were collaborating with the district

administration to tackle the flood situation.

"The Primary priority is to ensure public safety, with efforts focused on relocating people

to safer locations", he added.

