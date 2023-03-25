Commissioner, RPO visit free flour distribution centres

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Region Dr Haider Ashraf visited the centres set up for distribution of free flour in tehsil Sambrial and Sialkot.

They reviewed arrangements made by the administration for distribution of flour, under the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The commissioner listened to problems being faced by citizens, and issued orders on-the-spot to solve them. He said the super user counters should be set up at all centres. Citizens, who are not registered with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), should go to the BISP office and get themselves registered there to get free flour. He said so far seven lakh families have benefited from the scheme in Gujranwala division, out of which two lakh families were from Sialkot district.