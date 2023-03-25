UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, RPO Visit Free Flour Distribution Centres

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Commissioner, RPO visit free flour distribution centres

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Region Dr Haider Ashraf visited the centres set up for distribution of free flour in tehsil Sambrial and Sialkot.

They reviewed arrangements made by the administration for distribution of flour, under the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The commissioner listened to problems being faced by citizens, and issued orders on-the-spot to solve them. He said the super user counters should be set up at all centres. Citizens, who are not registered with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), should go to the BISP office and get themselves registered there to get free flour. He said so far seven lakh families have benefited from the scheme in Gujranwala division, out of which two lakh families were from Sialkot district.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Police Gujranwala Sialkot Sambrial All From Flour

Recent Stories

UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Ji ..

UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Jiu-Jitsu Championship

50 minutes ago
 ‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sani ..

‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sania Mirza as she completes Umrah

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in second Framework Working Group ..

UAE participates in second Framework Working Group Meeting within G20 Finance Tr ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in three terrorism ca ..

Imran Khan gets interim bail in three terrorism cases

5 hours ago
 'PTI’s 1000 workers arrested by police,’ claim ..

'PTI’s 1000 workers arrested by police,’ claims Imran Khan

7 hours ago
 Banks will remain open on Saturday, Sunday to rece ..

Banks will remain open on Saturday, Sunday to receive Hajj applications

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.