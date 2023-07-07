Open Menu

Commissioner, RPO Visit Imambargah, Review Procession Route

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Gujranwala Divisional Commissioner Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr. Haider Ashraf visited the Markazi Imambargah Sialkot Cantt and inspected the route of the main procession of Muharram.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan and District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Hasan Iqbal were present.

The officers met the organizers and discussed the arrangements and security related matters.

Commissioner directed the district administration to make necessary arrangements for security, cleanliness, required patchwork and repairing of street lights of all Imambargahs and procession routes.

He also directed all departments including WAPDA, Sui Gas and telecommunication companies to review their installations on the procession routes. District administration and police should make parking arrangements at a suitable distance from the Majlis, he said and added that apart from the main route, other crossings should be closed by installing barbed wire in time.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan and DPO Muhammad Hasan Iqbal gave a briefing regarding the arrangements during Muharram in the district.

