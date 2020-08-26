Commissioner, RPO visit Khanewal to review security arrangements

Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq alogn with RPO Waseem Ahmad Siyal paid surprise visit to Khanewal to review the security arrangements on 6th Muharram procession

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq alogn with RPO Waseem Ahmad Siyal paid surprise visit to Khanewal to review the security arrangements on 6th Muharram procession.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem, district officials and district peace committee members were also present.

DC and DPO gave briefing about the Muharram arrangements.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner Shanul Haq said that the cooperation extended by district peace committee and citizens to maintain peace during Muharram was appreciable.

He said that the administration was utilizing all its energies to keep law and order situation under control during the Muharram.

Regional Police Officer Waseem Ahmad said that the foolproof security arrangements meant to enure safety of lives of people while police was fully alert to handle any emergency like situation as he personally monitoring the security arrangements.

They also paid visit to control room setup at DPO office and monitored the procession through CCTV cameras.