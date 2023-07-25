Commissioner, RPO visit Madrasa Taleem-ul-Quran to review security arrangements

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta along with Regional Police Officer, (RPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali here on Tuesday visited Madrassa Taleem-ul-Quran and Madian Market to review arrangements including security finalized for Ashura

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ):Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta along with Regional Police Officer, (RPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali here on Tuesday visited Madrassa Taleem-ul-Quran and Madian Market to review arrangements including security finalized for Ashura.

They also visited different areas and inspected arrangements for Muharram procession routes and Imambargahs.

Members of Aman Committee, President Anjuman Tajaran Sharjeel Mir, Haji Akram, officers of Municipal Corporation, IESCO, Civil Defence, Sui Gas, and PTCL were also present on the occasion.

The divisional officers also met the organizers of the processions and Majalis in Raja Bazaar and inquired about the security and administrative measures.

The organizers of the processions, Majalis, and the business community expressed their satisfaction with security arrangements and administrative measures taken to provide foolproof security.

The Commissioner said that the patchwork was in progress on the routes of processions and street lights had also been made functional.

Special arrangements had also been made to provide clean drinking water to the mourners during processions, he added.

Arrangements had also been made to provide electricity to Imambargahs through alternative sources in case of power outages, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

Negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated particularly in administrative and security matters as the authorities concerned had been directed to finalize the best possible arrangements including security for Ashura, he added.

All encroachments on the routes of the processions should be removed besides banners from all the poles and wall chalking, he said.

On the routes of the processions, medical camps would be set up, he said adding, all the departments should perform their duties as per Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Punjab government.

The RPO informed that Police had devised a foolproof security plan for Muharram ul Haram which was being implemented in letter and spirit.

In addition to the deployment of security personnel across the region, the services of volunteers had also been obtained, Syed Khurram Ali said.

He urged the organizers of the processions and Majalis to observe timing.