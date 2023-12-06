Commissioner, RPO visit Murree to review arrangements finalized for snowfall season

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali on Wednesday visited Murree district, inspected the facility centres established in Lower Topa and Jhika Gali and reviewed all the arrangements finalized for snowfall season.

Liaquat Ali Chatta while presiding over a meeting regarding the implementation of the Murree emergency plan directed the authorities concerned to finalize the best possible arrangements before the snowfall season.

Deputy Commissioner, Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, ADCR Capt. (R) Qasim Ejaz, Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority, Saif Anwar Jappa, Director Planning and Development Nazia Parveen Sudhan, Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Ahmed Hasan Ranjha and other officers concerned were present in the meeting.

The authorities concerned also gave a detailed briefing to the commissioner about the arrangements made to facilitate the tourists.

He directed to concerned authorities to complete all the arrangements by December 15.

A comprehensive plan should be prepared regarding security and traffic arrangements, he ordered.

Vehicles entering Murree during the snowfall season should be digitally counted, he said and directed that vehicles exceeding the capacity should not be allowed to enter.

A special shuttle service would be arranged during the snowfall season like last year, he informed.

13 facility centres had been established at different places in Murree to facilitate the tourists, he said adding a control room had also been set up in addition to the facility centres to help and guide the tourists.

All types of construction would be banned in Murree for three months, he said.

There would be a complete ban on the entry of motorcycles on the expressway from December 15 to February 15, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

The duties of the officials had been assigned in the facility centres set up to guide and help the tourists.

All the departments would remain on high alert 24 hours during the snowfall season, he said and instructed the officers that all the snow removal machinery should be kept operational and must be deployed at all main points.

The work of the under construction u-turn for the bypass should be completed swiftly so that no problem could be faced during the snowfall.

Plantation should be done for the beauty of the Murree Mall road, he directed the PHA authorities.

The faulty street lights should also be repaired as soon as possible, he said.

Liaquat Ali Chatta ordered the administration to lodge FIRs against those found cutting trees in Murree.

Salt should be sprinkled on the roads during snowfall to clear the roads within the shortest possible period, he said and ordered the officials concerned to ensure strict implementation of the traffic management plan.

The district administration had made excellent arrangements to facilitate the tourists, he said.

Foolproof arrangements had been made for the security of the tourists, the RPO said.

During the snowfall season, police personnel would be deployed in different shifts to help and assist the tourists, he added.