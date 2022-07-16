Commissioner, RPO visit polling stations, review arrangements

Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Aamir Khattak and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Raja Riffat Saturday paid a visit to the polling stations to review the arrangements here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Aamir Khattak and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Raja Riffat Saturday paid a visit to the polling stations to review the arrangements here on Saturday.

Aamir Khattak said that according to the data, 1382 polling booths and 418 polling stations have been established in Lodhran and Multan districts.

As many as 3,62,263 male voters and 3,12,996 female voters will cast their votes. They administration will extend it's full support to the Election Commission for holding transparent elections.

The code of conduct of the Election Commission will be implemented in a smooth way and voters will be provided with a peaceful environment to exercise their right to vote, he added.

The district administration will ensure all the arrangements for electricity and water supply in the polling stations.

Arrangements are being made for cleanliness inside the polling stations. Ideal arrangements have been made for the voters at all the polling stations.

He urged the political parties and civil society to cooperate with administration for peaceful elections.

RPO Multan Region Raja Riffat said that the law will come into action against those who disturb the law and order situation. The best strategy and strict security have been provided for conducting polling process in a peaceful manner.

More than 7000 police personnel will perform duty in Multan, Lodhran districts.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak and RPO Raja Rafat met Returning Officer and discussed arrangements.