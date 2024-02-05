Commissioner, RPO Visit Sports Complex Liaquat Bagh Control Room To Review Arrangements
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khurram Ali here on Monday visited the central control room established in sports Complex Liaquat Bagh for monitoring the elections of National and Provincial Assemblies and reviewed all the arrangements.
During the visit, they also reviewed the working of the control room and other administrative matters.
Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema gave a detailed briefing regarding the working of the control room.
The election in the Constituencies of Rawalpindi district would be monitored through the control room, Liaquat Ali Chatta said adding, the purpose of monitoring is to maintain the atmosphere of peace and order at the polling stations and to make the election fair and transparent.
The Commissioner informed that the focal persons of all the agencies concerned including District Administration, Police, Pakistan Army, Rescue-1122 would be present round the clock in the control room.
Timely information regarding any emergency through the control room would help in taking immediate action, he said.
The Commissioner said that the officers and personnel of all the institutions would perform their duties 24-hour at each polling station to deal with any emergency.
Separate desks had been created for all the constituencies of Rawalpindi district, the DC said and informed that a media monitoring cell had also been set up in the control room.
