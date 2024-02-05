Open Menu

Commissioner, RPO Visit Sports Complex Liaquat Bagh Control Room To Review Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Commissioner, RPO visit Sports Complex Liaquat Bagh control room to review arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khurram Ali here on Monday visited the central control room established in sports Complex Liaquat Bagh for monitoring the elections of National and Provincial Assemblies and reviewed all the arrangements.

During the visit, they also reviewed the working of the control room and other administrative matters.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema gave a detailed briefing regarding the working of the control room.

The election in the Constituencies of Rawalpindi district would be monitored through the control room, Liaquat Ali Chatta said adding, the purpose of monitoring is to maintain the atmosphere of peace and order at the polling stations and to make the election fair and transparent.

The Commissioner informed that the focal persons of all the agencies concerned including District Administration, Police, Pakistan Army, Rescue-1122 would be present round the clock in the control room.

Timely information regarding any emergency through the control room would help in taking immediate action, he said.

The Commissioner said that the officers and personnel of all the institutions would perform their duties 24-hour at each polling station to deal with any emergency.

Separate desks had been created for all the constituencies of Rawalpindi district, the DC said and informed that a media monitoring cell had also been set up in the control room.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Army Police Sports Visit Rawalpindi Bagh Media All

Recent Stories

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Rally taken out in Islamab ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Rally taken out in Islamabad

51 minutes ago
 Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for S ..

Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for Success One Step at a Time

2 hours ago

President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..

5 hours ago
 10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI ..

10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

1 day ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

2 days ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

2 days ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

2 days ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan