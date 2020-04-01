UrduPoint.com
Commissioner, RPO Visits Central Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:31 AM

Commissioner, RPO visits central jail

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali along with RPO Riffat Mukhtar visited central jail here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali along with RPO Riffat Mukhtar visited central jail here on Tuesday.

They inspected the isolation ward made for suspected patients of COVID-19 and other measures taken for the social-distancing in the jail.

On the occasion, Superintendent Jail Noorul Hassan and Medical Officer Central Jail Dr Usman briefed the commissioner about arrangements made in the jail for prisoners in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent on the occasion said that no patient of coronavirus was so for registered in the jail.

He said that all the directions of the Punjab government were being implemented in the jail in letter and spirit. The prisoners were being sensitized about virus properly.

He said that arrangements were being finalized in the jail to cope with any situation in the wake of COVID-19.

