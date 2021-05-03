UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner, RPO Visits Khushab, Review Arrangements For By-election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:40 PM

Commissioner, RPO visits Khushab, review arrangements for by-election

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr Farah Masood and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Ashfaq Khan visited Khushab district on Monday and reviewed security arrangements for the by-elections in PP-84 constituency.

Both the officers visited the Returning Officer's Sub Office Roda. DC Khushab Musarat Jabeen and DPO Khushab Muhammad Naveed were also present.

The RPO directed the district police officer (DPO) Khushab and deputy commissioner (DC) Khushab to ensure security and administrative matters in the by-elections in PP-84 constituency.

He said that it was a responsibility of the police to maintain law and order during the election process and foolproof security should be provided as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the Election Commission.

The commissioner directed the DC Khushab to ensure implementation of the corona SOPs, issued by the government and ensure safe delivery of ballot boxes and other election materials at the polling booths.

Related Topics

Election Police Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Farah Sargodha Khushab Government PP-84

Recent Stories

Acting CJ AJK HC Justice Muhammad Shiraz Kiyani d ..

6 minutes ago

Moderna to Supply 500Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine ..

6 minutes ago

Spanish Serviceman Dies of Blood Clot After Receiv ..

6 minutes ago

Indian Government to Enlist Medical Students in Fi ..

6 minutes ago

DC visits corona vaccination Center

6 minutes ago

International Art Exhibition, seminar to be held i ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.