Commissioner, RPO visits Khushab, review arrangements for by-election

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr Farah Masood and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Ashfaq Khan visited Khushab district on Monday and reviewed security arrangements for the by-elections in PP-84 constituency.

Both the officers visited the Returning Officer's Sub Office Roda. DC Khushab Musarat Jabeen and DPO Khushab Muhammad Naveed were also present.

The RPO directed the district police officer (DPO) Khushab and deputy commissioner (DC) Khushab to ensure security and administrative matters in the by-elections in PP-84 constituency.

He said that it was a responsibility of the police to maintain law and order during the election process and foolproof security should be provided as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the Election Commission.

The commissioner directed the DC Khushab to ensure implementation of the corona SOPs, issued by the government and ensure safe delivery of ballot boxes and other election materials at the polling booths.