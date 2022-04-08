Commissioner Rukshan visits Ramadan bazaar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khatiran has said that steps were being taken to curb artificial price hike in the market and provide relief to the people during the month of Ramazan.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Ramazan Bazaar on Friday. The Commissioner said that price control committees had been set up by the district administration. "Officers are visiting the grocery stores in the bazaars and checking the cleanliness and prices regularly, he said, adding that the quality of items at the fruit and vegetable stalls were also being checked. He further noted that the district administration had activated Ramadan bazaars even before the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

On the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner gave a detailed briefing on the relief given to the people at Ramadan bazaars. Commissioner Rukshan Division Mir Saifullah Khatiran said that special discount counters for flour, sugar and oil have been set up while facilities including security and parking are being provided in Ramadan bazaars. Public circles appreciated the initiative of Commissioner Mir Saifullah Khatiran and hoped that the administration would fulfill its responsibilities to provide relief to the people.