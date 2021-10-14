Commissioner rules out compromise on quality, quantity of POL

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has ruled out any compromise on the quality and quantity of petroleum products saying no leniency would be tolerated in this regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has ruled out any compromise on the quality and quantity of petroleum products saying no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

He was talking to a delegation of Sarhad Petroleum Cottage & Dealers Association that called on him here in his office on Thursday.

The delegation briefed the Commissioner regarding problems faced by the dealers particularly relating to law and order and dacoities incidents at petroleum pumps and their prevention.

The delegation also expressed reservations over ban on the entry of oil tankers during day time that is creating petroleum shortage and hardships for people. Raids on petrol pumps and imposition of heavy penalties on petrol pumps also come under discussion.

Commissioner assured the delegation that no one will be harassed unnecessarily and would contact concerned authorities for the resolution of their problems.