UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Rules Out Compromise On Quality, Quantity Of POL

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 04:14 PM

Commissioner rules out compromise on quality, quantity of POL

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has ruled out any compromise on the quality and quantity of petroleum products saying no leniency would be tolerated in this regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has ruled out any compromise on the quality and quantity of petroleum products saying no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

He was talking to a delegation of Sarhad Petroleum Cottage & Dealers Association that called on him here in his office on Thursday.

The delegation briefed the Commissioner regarding problems faced by the dealers particularly relating to law and order and dacoities incidents at petroleum pumps and their prevention.

The delegation also expressed reservations over ban on the entry of oil tankers during day time that is creating petroleum shortage and hardships for people. Raids on petrol pumps and imposition of heavy penalties on petrol pumps also come under discussion.

Commissioner assured the delegation that no one will be harassed unnecessarily and would contact concerned authorities for the resolution of their problems.

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar Petrol Shortage Law And Order Oil

Recent Stories

PIA introducing new Kitchen menu for inflight pass ..

PIA introducing new Kitchen menu for inflight passengers from next week: Spokesp ..

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Putin Made No Decisions on Rosneft's ..

Kremlin Says Putin Made No Decisions on Rosneft's Start of Gas Pipeline Supplies ..

2 minutes ago
 Manila Says Duterte's Quip About Vaccinating Peopl ..

Manila Says Duterte's Quip About Vaccinating People While Asleep Was a Joke

2 minutes ago
 EU Very Concerned Over Situation in Lebanon - Euro ..

EU Very Concerned Over Situation in Lebanon - European Commission

2 minutes ago
 European Commission Warns It Can Revive Negotiatio ..

European Commission Warns It Can Revive Negotiations on Lebanon Sanctions If Nee ..

9 minutes ago
 Kremlin Preparing Contacts on Afghanistan Issue - ..

Kremlin Preparing Contacts on Afghanistan Issue - Spokesman

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.