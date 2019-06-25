UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Rwp, Chairman PHA Briefed About PHA Projects

Commissioner Rwp, Chairman PHA briefed about PHA projects

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (retd) Saqib Zafar and Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mahmood were briefed here on Tuesday by PHA officers about recently completed and ongoing projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (retd) Saqib Zafar and Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mahmood were briefed here on Tuesday by PHA officers about recently completed and ongoing projects.

According to a PHA spokesman, the Commissioner and the Chairman were briefed about PHA business plan, revival of historic buildings, beautification project of the Metro pillars, plantation at Rawal Road, different ongoing projects under Glorious Rawalpindi program including beautification of entry and exit points of the city.

The Commissioner was apprised that the PHA had constituted a committee comprising PHA officers to ensure early completion of the Murree Road beautification project.

The Authority had launched second phase of Murree Road beautification project and the officers concerned had been directed to ensure completion of the project within shortest possible time frame.

The PHA officers were instructed to make all out efforts to enhance beauty of the main artery of the city, Murree Road and make the Marrir Chowk to Committee Chowk section of the road more attractive and beautiful.

The Task Force formed by Chief Minister Punjab for the revival of Rawalpindi City with the title of 'Glorious Rawalpindi' comprising 11 members was focusing the city's beautification projects.

The beautification project of Murree Road was being completed with the financial support of the sponsors. Beautiful benches and water cooler would be installed at both side of the Murree Road to facilitate the citizens.

All the main buildings of the city, main arteries, entry and exit points would be decorated and all out efforts would be made to make the city a model town of the country.

The Commissioner appreciated performance of the authority and efforts of the chairman PHA being made to enhance beauty of the city.

